NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Up 2.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.
About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NN Group (NNGPF)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.