NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Up 2.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.90. Approximately 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13.

Get NN Group alerts:

About NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.