SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.
About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.