Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading Down 0.9%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.78. 169,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 176,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Avalon GloboCare had a negative net margin of 651.85% and a negative return on equity of 284.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalon GloboCare during the second quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating; Medical Related Consulting Services; and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

