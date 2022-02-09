SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL) traded down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €6.02 ($6.92) and last traded at €6.04 ($6.94). 171,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 248,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.15 ($7.07).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.75) price target on shares of SGL Carbon in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.22) price target on SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84. The company has a market cap of $727.51 million and a PE ratio of -8.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €8.53.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

