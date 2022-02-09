Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Trading Down 7.2%

Kew Media Group Inc. (TSE:KEW)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 68,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 84,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.05 million and a P/E ratio of -2.92.

Get Kew Media Group alerts:

Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as a content company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Production and Distribution. It develops, produces, and distributes a range of genres comprising drama, comedy, documentary, crime, home improvement, paranormal, and entertainment. The company also offers fiction and non-fiction content from a range of third-party producers and suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.