Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to Strong Sell

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 20.38% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Endo’s generic business faces a slowdown amid stiff competition from other generic drug manufacturers, brand name pharmaceutical companies through authorized generics, existing brand equivalents and manufacturers of therapeutically similar drugs. A slowdown in elective procedures, patient flow and workforce disruptions in physician offices, mainly due to the Delta variant, has somewhat affected Xiaflex’s sales. The company’s high debt also remains a concern Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nevertheless, the FDA approval of collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women under the brand name, Qwo, is a significant boost for the company. Estimates for the fourth quarter are stable ahead of the release.”
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENDP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endo International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 172,170 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 430.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endo International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 52,535 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Endo International by 179.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Endo International
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
