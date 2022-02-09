Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,095 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.
AMH opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.
American Homes 4 Rent Profile
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.
