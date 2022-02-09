Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,105,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,095 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at $2,667,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 678,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

AMH opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

