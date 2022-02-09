Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 294,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $43,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,566,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,769,000 after acquiring an additional 276,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after purchasing an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $145.15 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

