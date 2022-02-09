Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 379 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCYC. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $49.34 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.07 and a beta of -0.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

