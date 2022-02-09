Axa S.A. Buys 131,727 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,727 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $56,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

In related news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

