SPINDLE Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded 421.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $630,842.08 and $6,316.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,192.49 or 0.99728358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00070824 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00261214 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00014800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00330213 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00152279 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001249 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001442 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

