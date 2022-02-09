Velas 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.42 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Velas has a market cap of $663.49 million and $10.42 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000156 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002640 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004217 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,258,156,682 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

