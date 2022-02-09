LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0234

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and $58,744.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00041901 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00106629 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,082,495,917 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LIKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.