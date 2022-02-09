Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to Underperform

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by research analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.08% from the company’s current price.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. Incyte has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 350,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

