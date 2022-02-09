Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on February 28th

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.