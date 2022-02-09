Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

