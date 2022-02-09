Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.96% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $711,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after buying an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 22,638 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

NYSE FIS opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.79 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 301.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

