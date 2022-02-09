CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,540,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.95% of CBRE Group worth $636,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CBRE stock opened at $103.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.99 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

