Invesco Ltd. Has $619.18 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,793,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,527 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.00% of AvalonBay Communities worth $619,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 471,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,312,000 after buying an additional 235,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth $44,524,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 285.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,326,000 after buying an additional 191,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.06.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $240.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.76. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.58 and a 12 month high of $257.52.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

