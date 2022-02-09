NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NVE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE stock opened at $57.73 on Monday. NVE has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NVE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 598,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 479,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVE by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVE by 59.1% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.