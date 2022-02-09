Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $342,000 Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 737,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $743.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

