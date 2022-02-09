Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,837 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 1,045.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.60.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $4,835,058.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,761 shares of company stock worth $10,436,919 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.54 and a 12-month high of $152.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

