Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after purchasing an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after acquiring an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,927 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

