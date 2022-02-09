Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $91.41 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,489 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.59% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $91,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHKP. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after purchasing an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $131.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

