Invesco Ltd. Has $591.57 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,778,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 594,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.03% of Mplx worth $591,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Mplx by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,561,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,475,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,492,000 after purchasing an additional 848,900 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,995,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,280,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $34.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

