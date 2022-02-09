IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,940 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.23% of IQVIA worth $564,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,452,000 after acquiring an additional 172,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.37.

NYSE IQV opened at $247.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

