First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 1.94% of TriMas worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TriMas by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TriMas during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72.

TRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

