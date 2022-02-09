First Manhattan Co. Sells 581 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 4.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 90.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.13.

NYSE TEL opened at $145.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.62. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.