First Manhattan Co. Sells 205,800 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 643,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,800 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Canada Goose worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at $185,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after purchasing an additional 886,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,529,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at about $66,841,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.