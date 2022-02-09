Veritable L.P. Purchases 3,474 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $473,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.