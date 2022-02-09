Veritable L.P. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.99.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

