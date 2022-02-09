Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Get Veritex alerts:

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. Veritex has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.