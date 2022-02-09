LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.28

LSL Property Services plc (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.
LSL Property Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LSLPF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LSL Property Services (LSLPF)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.