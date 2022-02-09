Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.75

Mediaset Espana Comunicacion, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.
About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (GETVY)
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.