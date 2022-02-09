Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 474,571 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after selling 103,896 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $11,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POSH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Poshmark by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $105,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,820 shares of company stock worth $4,979,759 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POSH shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

