Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
