Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, Director Hilliard C. Terry III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $15,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,753,701 shares of company stock valued at $341,907,594. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.36.

Shares of UPST opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.