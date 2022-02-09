Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 122.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASML by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after buying an additional 34,512 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in ASML by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in ASML by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $653.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $784.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $267.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

