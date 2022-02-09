Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 650,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,930 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.50% of WM Technology worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

