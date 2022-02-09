Veritable L.P. Has $2.21 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,655,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,066,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,893,000 after acquiring an additional 978,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.10 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.