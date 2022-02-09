iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

