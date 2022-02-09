Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 838,265 BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,699,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $164,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.44 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

