Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 115,033 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $16,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $224,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.