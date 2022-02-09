AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declares Dividend of $0.18

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) announced a dividend on Friday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by 289.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ACV stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,020.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,552 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

