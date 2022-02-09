Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Columbus McKinnon has raised its dividend by 26.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbus McKinnon has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbus McKinnon to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

