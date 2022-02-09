ICHI (ICHI) Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $71.27 million and $336,875.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.98 or 0.00038752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.69 or 0.07175663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.37 or 0.99769364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054790 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006478 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,196,578 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

