HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

