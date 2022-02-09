Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $50.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $47.10. Lyft has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,839. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $259,501,000 after buying an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 48.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $100,463,000 after buying an additional 541,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $353,102,000 after buying an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

