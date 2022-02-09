Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Cooper Companies worth $49,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,248,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after buying an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

NYSE:COO opened at $405.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $402.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.05 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

