Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,606 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $52,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after buying an additional 78,704 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $96.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.25.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

