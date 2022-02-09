Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,978 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Eastman Chemical worth $56,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.